Ummah TT slams Muslim brothers: They are hypocrites

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein present legal documents to Imam Fazar Allaham, for land for the Barrackpore Muslim Cemetery in Subrattee Trace Masjid. - Marvin Hamilton

CHARIMAN of the UmmahTT/ Muslim Federation Rasheed Karim has slammed his Muslim brothers who criticised his organisation for supporting the Opposition but one day later, endorsed the Prime Minister and his party.

“They are hypocrites,” Karim told the Newsday on Thursday, the day after ten of the larger Muslim organisations, including the Asja, TIA, TML and AMC pledged support for Rowley and his government when he presented them with legal documents to establish a Muslim cemetery in the Moruga/Tableland constituency.

Karim said representatives from those organisations identified were at his meeting last Sunday when they met with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and promised their support in this upcoming general election.

However after the endorsement became public, the Asja distanced itself, stating it was an independent and religious organisation and had no political allegiance.

Rowley at a PNM political meeting in Barataria on Tuesday night was also condemnatory of that support describing it as being “divisive, explosive and dangerous.”

However, on Wednesday night, Dr Rowley was the guest at the Subratee Trace Masjid, Barrackpore where he delivered the documents for the establishment of the Douglas Road Barrackpore Muslim Cemetery on eight acres of former Caroni (1975) lands.

Former NAR House Speaker, Tabaquite MP and Police Service Commission chairman Nizam Mohammed said the Muslims were ready to work with the government. Mohammed told the Newsday that was an endorsement of the PNM.

On Thursday, Karim said, "The question is why is it when the Islamic Federation were supporting the UNC it was deemed political by the three major (Muslim) organisations, and here it is one day later we are seeing the very said thing happening where the Asja, TIA, TML are in full support of the PNM, is that not political?

“All of them were there at my meeting and I have photos of it and then they turn around and disassociate themselves with us. That is very hypocritical of the larger organisations when our organisation represents the independent Jammats and Muslim organisations. Why is it they disassociated themselves from us and here they are blatantly associating themselves with the PNM.

“Isn’t that political? Is it that they are only disassociating themselves because it is Kamla and the UNC?”

Karim said newspaper headlines about divided Muslims were all wrong.

“Muslims are not divided. Muslims are united. They are doing the very said thing we did so here it is they are following us.

“They are hypocrites.”