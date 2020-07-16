Tobago candidates ready

The race in Tobago is gearing up as prospective candidates are ready to file their nomination papers on Friday for the August 10 general election. The Prime Minister announced the date in Parliament on July 3.

Returning officers will receive the nomination papers on behalf of the Elections and Boundaries Commission. The Tobago East returning officer is Tracy James, while the officer in Tobago West is Richard Parisienne. They will be stationed at the John Dial multi-purpose facility and the Calder Hall multi-purpose facility respectively.

Peoples’ National Movement (PNM) candidate for Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe will file her papers at 10am, while newcomer Tashia Burris, the Tobago West candidate for the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), will file at 11.30am. Both will file at Calder Hall.

Speaking with Newsday, Cudjoe said she is ready for nomination day.

“Last Friday’s dry run for nomination day was quite smooth, so I think that we’re all set for tomorrow.

“So far, so good. I’ve been focused on ramping up walking and meeting with constituents.”

Burris said, “I can say to you for certain that I am one of the candidates who would be contesting the general election come August 10, 2020.”

Tobago West independents Ricardo Phillip of Class Action Reform Movement, and Nickocy Phillips of Unity of the People, would also file at Calder Hall, however their times could not be confirmed.

In the East, both the PDP’s Watson Duke and the the PNM's Ayanna Webster-Roy are scheduled to file at 10.30am at John Dial.

According to the EBC website, the offices of the returning officers will be open for receiving the nominations of duly qualified candidates from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1pm to 3pm.