Sibley hits unbeaten 86 as England hold advantage

West Indies' captain Jason Holder (centre), reacts after dropping a catch of England's Dom Sibley during the first day of the second Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Thursday. (AP PHOTO) -

OPENING BATSMAN Dom Sibley survived two dropped chances as he compiled an unbeaten 86 as England hold the upper-hand at the end of a rain-affected first day of the Second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

England, who were put in to bat first by WI captain Jason Holder, closed the day on 207 runs for the loss of three wickets, with vice-captain Ben Stokes not out on 59 (159 balls, four fours and one six).

Overnight rain resulted in play starting an hour-and-a-half late, but off-spinner Roston Chase grabbed two wickets in successive balls, on either side of the luncheon interval - Rory Burns leg-before for 15 and Zak Crawley caught at leg slip by Holder for a duck.

Joe Root and Sibley teamed up for a third-wicket stand of 53 but Alzarri Joseph removed Root, to a catch in the slips by Holder for 23 (49 balls, two fours).

Sibley, who batted at a sedate pace throughout the day (253 deliveries, four fours), was dropped at forward short leg by Shamarh Brooks, off Chase, when on 44, and at second slip by the usually reliable Holder, off Shannon Gabriel, when on 68.

The West Indies kept the same XI from the team that triumphed in the First Test by four wickets, at Southampton, on Sunday.

England made three changes - Root replacing Joe Denly, while pacers Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran came in for James Anderson, Mark Wood (both rested) and Jofra Archer (who was left out after breaching covid19 protocol).