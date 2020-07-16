Second autopsy for hanging victim

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

RELATIVES of Gary Layne, the 30-year-old man who was found hanging while in police custody in Arouca have arranged for a second autopsy after results of an initial examination at the Forensic Science Centre revealed asphyxiation by hanging.

Speaking to Newsday, one of Layne’s relatives said they still felt there were several unanswered questions surrounding his death. Layne, a heavy equipment operator, was held over the weekend under charges of conspiracy to murder and gang activities, but on Sunday he was allegedly found hanging in a room at the homicide bureau in Arouca Police Station.

After it could not be determined by doctors at Mt Hope hospital whether his death was a homicide or a suicide, the body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James to conduct an autopsy.

The autopsy performed by Dr Somu Sekhar Gajula determined that he died from asphyxiation consistent with hanging, but relatives still were not satisfied, saying that he had no reason to kill himself and he lived for his daughter.

“There are just a lot of loose ends and no one is giving us anything,” a relative said. “We just want to find out what really happened to him.” Newsday was told Dr Hubert Daisley is performing the secondary autopsy at Allen’s funeral home in Arima.