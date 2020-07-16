PNM candidate ‘Gypsy’ slams UNC rival

PNM general election candidate for Moruga/Tableland Winston “Gypsy” Peters. -

PNM Moruga/Tableland candidate Winston “Gypsy” Peters on Tuesday slammed his UNC rival Michelle Benjamin for breaching covid19 public health regulations at a recent opening of her campaign office, which was attended by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Peters, a veteran calypsonian, also declared that Benjamin can claim no hometown advantage to win the key marginal seat and he will not be distracted by non-issues in his bid to win the constituency.

Speaking with reporters after the opening of the $90 million Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park at Samuel Trace in Moruga, Peters referred to photos from the opening of Benjamin’s office which showed over 25 people present, with many not wearing masks or exercising physical distancing as required by covid19 protocols.

Peters said he and his campaign team adhere rigidly to public health regulations while campaigning. “Well, I am not about that. We are the government and at the end of the day, we are the ones who are making the laws. If you make laws, you can’t make laws and break them at the same time.”

Peters continued, “We are making the laws and ensuring that what we are doing is the right thing.” He said his campaign is going fantastic. “The people are very receptive. My campaign is going exactly as a planned it.”

Peters predicted he would exceed the margin of victory which former Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis achieved in September 2015 over then UNC candidate Clifton De Coteau. “Don’t forget that I helped Dr Francis win this seat the last time,” he added.

Recalling he was raised in La Lune, Peters said Benjamin cannot claim hometown advantage. “Both of us are hometown. I was in this town before she was born. So I was here before she came here.” He added that he has as many relatives in Moruga/Tableland as Benjamin does.

Peters said the park provides a great opportunity for the farmers in south Trinidad and in TT overall. He said many previous governments, including the PP which he served in, did precious little to help agriculture.

Peters dismissed questions “about a girl” raised by one TV cameraman. He said he was focused on winning the election and not about rumours or non-issues.

During the opening of the park, Agriculture Minister and the PNM’s Chaguanas East candidate Clarence Rambharat praised Peters for “making the right choice” to join the PNM. Rambharat, who goes up against Chaguanas Mayor and the UNC candidate Vandana Mohit, said like Peters, he was very familiar with Moruga/Tableland and the park would serve as a catalyst for development.

Rambharat said he was looking to “deeply embed” himself in Central Trinidad as well. In his address at the opening, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Peters had come “full circle” in his political journey as a man who has been everywhere in TT.