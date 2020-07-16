Muslim community backs PM, PNM

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley. -

DAYS after a group of smaller Muslim organisations pledged support for Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her party, the larger Muslim community is now backing the Prime Minister and PNM ahead of the August 10 general election.

Endorsement for Rowley and his party came Wednesday night in the Moruga/Tableland constituency as the PM presented legal documents for the establishment of the Douglas Road Barrackpore Muslim cemetery on eight acres of former sugar cane lands.

The handing over took place at the Subrattee Trace Masjid where leaders from ten major Muslim organisations including the ASJA, TIA, TML and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) gathered with the prime minister.

ASJA was among the first Muslim organisations to distance itself from the endorsement of the UNC by the Ummah TT/Muslim Federation. ASJA general secretary Rahimool Hosein issued a statement saying the group is an independent religious body and had no political affiliation.

Nizam Mohammed, a former House Speaker (1986-1991) under the NAR government and former Police Service Commission chairman (April 2011) chaired the proceedings at which Maulana Atif Majeed Sulaimani of the Mucurapo Street Masjid, San Fernando blessed the proceedings and spoke of Dr Rowley as "a very dear friend of the Muslim community” and prayed for Allah to grant him success in his efforts.

Mohammed endorsed Rowley and the PNM before an audience which included government ministers Clarence Rambharat, Franklin Khan, Kazim Hosein, PNM candidate for the constituency Winston “Gypsy” Peters and chairman of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Ronnie Mohammed.

“The Muslim community I can say with all confidence is willing and prepared to join hands with the government of TT,” Mohammed said. “We have been afforded an opportunity to tell the public we the Muslim community, we are ready and willing to work with the government to ensure that the programmes that will benefit our communities and our country will succeed with our help.

“The Prime Minister said this country has a lot to teach the world, how true. I would like to add that the Muslim community and his government have so much in common we can work wonders by cooperating with one another.” He said the very nature of Islam is based on compassion, on service to humanity, love, understanding, sharing.

“That is what we live for. That is our very existence.” Given the opportunity, Mohammed said they can do much more.

“We are here to help teach the rest of the world that we can build social cohesion. We can look at our historical past, the curse of colonialism that has divided and broken up this country into so many small pieces. We can bring those pieces together. We can put those pieces together. We can put those differences behind out backs and we can move this country together.”

He commended Rowley for singling out the Muslim community for its charitable gestures during the height of the covid19 pandemic, saying it was a recognition that the Muslims were always ready to make their contribution.

Asked if this was an endorsement of Rowley and the PNM government, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Mohammed smiled and posed the question to Mohammed. "Yes," Mohammed replied, reminding Newsday that in his opening remarks he referred to the government as “our reputable and legitimate leaders.”

Rowley in his address said while the Muslim community thought it an honour for him, the first sitting Prime Minister to visit their mosque, it was he (Rowley) who was honoured to be among them. He also recalled his deep friendship with the late Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Sulaimani who died just over one year ago.