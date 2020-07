Man jailed 18 mths for 100 rounds of ammo

A SAN JUAN man was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months’ hard labour for possession of 100 rounds of ammunition.

Ackel Questelles was before Magistrate Marissa Gomez at a virtual trial when he pleaded guilty.

He accepted the facts read out by police prosecutor Insp Wayne Mohammed after which Gomez sentenced him.

Questelle was arrested by PC Myers of the Western Division Operations Team.