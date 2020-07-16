Kenneth Lalla dies at 93

Kenneth Lalla SC

LEGAL luminary Kenneth Lalla, SC, has died at 93.

Lalla was a former chairman of the Police and Public Service Commissions and a member of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, the Caribbean Court of Justice Legal Service Commission and Defence Commission.

He died at home on Thursday, at about 8.30 am.

As an attorney he had an extensive commercial and administrative law practice for 50 years.

Lalla, born in Dow Village, California, in October 1926, became MP for Couva under the Democratic Labour Party at 36.

His son, Om, who is also an attorney and who now runs the family’s law firm KR Lalla and Company with his sister Bijili (their other sister Nalini is also an attorney), said the elder Lalla had not been ailing and had no medical issues.

“Luckily there was no pain or illness involved. He was not distressed and it was peaceful for him.

"He made an extraordinary innings and we are comforted in knowing his soul has been released,” Om Lalla told Newsday on Thursday.

He said their mother was at her husband’s side when he died. She is said to be distraught.

Om Lalla said his father's wish was for his soul to be released quickly. He added that the family was a close-knit one and thankfully they were all in Trinidad, so will not be affected by the covid19 border closure.

Lalla entered the public service in 1948 and taught until 1955, saving every penny he could. The next year, he was admitted to the Middle Temple in London and in 1959 was first called to the UK bar and then the TT bar.

He was a founding member of the National Committee on Human Rights, serving as secretary from 1967-1972 and president from 1972-1980. He was a founding member of the Caribbean Hindu Council and its president from 1977-1980.

Lalla also taught at the Hugh Wooding Law School .

He was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in 1998 and the Defence Force Medal in 2004.

Lalla’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 10 am and will be held under Hindu rites at the Waterloo Cremation Site.