Kamla to UNC candidates: Keep it clean!

Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement on Wednesday urged party candidates to run a clean campaign that focuses on issues that matter most to voters, in contrast to recent attacks on the platforms of some political parties.

“As we get into the middle of this election campaign and the pressure starts mounting, I want to urge all of our UNC candidates to remain respectful, considerate, and honourable at all times.

“I especially encourage our new candidates to not taint yourselves in negativity and focus on the issues that matter most to people.”

She said all UNC candidates must focus on the party’s plans, policies and projects to improve the lives of citizens and future generations.

“We continue to spread the ideas and plans of our national economic transformation plan. This plan is expected to generate over 50,000 new jobs by 2025 and further diversify our economy into new industries such as biotechnology and renewable energy. “Our doors are always open to those wishing to contribute meaningfully to the development of our nation. Let's get TT working again.”

Persad-Bissessar offered 15 guidelines to UNC candidates.

Among these points, she urged candidates to publicly condemn violence or intimidation against themselves and to not perpetrate such acts.

“Do not publish or repeat false, defamatory allegations about political opponents.”.

They should cooperate with other parties to avoid scheduling clashes, not disfigure other parties' campaign materials and not block political opponents from accessing voters. They must respect private property when erecting party paraphernalia.

Candidates must not bribe voters nor abuse positions of power.

“Do not discriminate or attack persons on the basis of race, sex, ethnicity, class, gender, or religion in connection with the election,” she said. Candidates must facilitate equal access of all persons to political activities and voting.

Candidates must obey the law, follow covid19 protocols, co-operate with the electoral authorities and be aware of traffic restrictions when conducting motorcades.