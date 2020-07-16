Govt gets US$700,000 for drug enforcement

CABINET HAS AGREED to an offer made by the United States to increase funding to narcotics control in TT by US$700,000.

A Ministry of National Security release said the increase in funding is indicative of the continued working relationship between the US and TT in the fight against criminality.

The initiative is part of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), a partnership between the US, member states of CARICOM and the Dominican Republic to advance security in the region.

“Through the CBSI, the United States of America and other CBSI States have agreed to undertake cooperative efforts to reduce illicit trafficking, advance public safety and security, and further promote social justice,” the release said.

Assistance is provided in strengthening counter-narcotic control capabilities, money laundering and financial crimes, reducing drug demand, enhancing rule of law and anti-corruption practices, and making law enforcement more professional.

The US also donated two full body scanners to bolster security efforts at the Piarco Airport.