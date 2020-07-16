CAL to fly between Jamaica, Antigua, Barbados

FILE PHOTO

Caribbean Airlines will restart flights between Antigua, Barbados and Kingston, Jamaica beginning on July 25. The airline said the service connecting these destinations will fly twice weekly.

It said the re-introduction of the flights is part of the airlines phased restart of its commercial operations out of Jamaica.

There will be four flights on Saturdays: Kingston to Antigua, leaving at 9 am; Antigua to Barbados, leaving at 1.35 pm; Barbados to Antigua, leaving at 4.30 pm; and, Antigua to Kingston, leaving at 6.50 pm.

On Sundays, there will be four flight on a similar schedule: Kingston to Antigua, leaving at 9 am; Antigua to Barbados, leaving at 1.35 pm; Barbados to Antigua, leaving at 4.05 pm; and Antigua to Kingston, leaving at 6.25 pm.

For more information on the flights, visit www.caribbean-airlines.com.