Burnett heads Carib Women in Leadership's TT chapter

Ashlee Burnett is chairperson CIWiL TT national chapter. -

THE Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) has set up a TT chapter, the third in the Caribbean.

CIWiL is a non-partisan and independent organisation, established to monitor and strengthen the work of increasing women’s political participation in the region through advocacy, networking, research and capacity building, said a media release.

The other chapters are in St Kitts and Nevis, and the Bahamas.

The local is chaired by Ashlee Burnette with Ruqayyah Scott, vice chairperson; K’Areece Rogers, secretary; Onilaja Ogunsanwo, treasurer; and Cindy N Andrews, public relations officer. Hazel Brown is patron.

Burnette said the chapter plans to lead from the frontline and form alliances to further greater gender equality throughout the region.

“The TT National Chapter, plans to be on the frontline, learning, engaging, equipping ourselves and others with the necessary skills, tools and forming alliances necessary to lead, to work together to be the change and further greater gender equality throughout the region," Burnette said in the release. "I’m happy to begin the journey, to lead, to stand on the shoulders of the strong Caribbean feminists who have paved the way and continue to do so.”