Analysts to PNM: Stop politicising grant distributions

Prospective PNM candidate for Caroni Central Reyad Ali, left, presents Sandra Maraj with a self help grant at a distribution ceremony at San Fernando City Hall, on Tuesday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Political analysts Dr Winford James, Dr Indira Mohammed and Dr Bishnu Ragoonath are urging the PNM to stop politicising the distribution of grants. They say such actions are unacceptable.

They were responding to a Newsday article published on Wednesday involving the National Commission for Self Help.

The commission, on Tuesday, held a distribution ceremony in San Fernando for repair and reconstruction assistance grants. A total of 500 people from central and south Trinidad received approximately $2.5 million worth in grants.

But a number of prospective general election PNM candidates were present. Some were even called upon to go on stage and present the grants to residents in constituencies they are vying for, while candidates from no other party were present. Pointe-a-Pierre candidate Daniel Dookie, for example, was called upon to distribute the grants to residents of that constituency.

Commission CEO Elroy Julien said only PNM candidates submitted the names of people in need of assistance, accidentally calling the grants “gifts.” This, he said, led him to invite them.

When asked how and when these people were chosen, he said “probably” two to three months ago during the candidates’ “campaign trail walkabouts,” despite the fact that the election date had not yet been announced and no such walkabouts were happening.

UNC candidates told Newsday they were disappointed and denied Julien’s claims, adding that the protocol for those grants is not for MPs to submit a list of names. They said they can assist with providing or filling out the forms, but each individual is responsible for submitting their own application. James said it seemed as though there was “insider information” that allowed the PNM to know they could submit names to the commission.

“If you have prospective MPs present then you have to go to all the parties that are contesting in the areas. They must have had some privileged info.

“There was political bias with state funds, quite clearly, and we have to listen to the voices of everybody. The fact that they’re calling upon candidates to distribute means that was a political exercise… You don’t know people qualify (for grants) by just walking about. There are criteria.”

He said he does not believe it was a mere coincidence only PNM candidates were present.

“If we were not in an election season, how would they have distributed this? The thing has been contaminated by political bias and the bias is far more in favour of the PNM than it is for the UNC.”

He believes Julien was manipulated by the PNM to use state funds to assist their supporters.

Rampersad shared similar sentiments saying the ceremony was an example of “conflating government with political parties.

“While you have a ruling party in government, the opposition is also part of the government and you and I are part of the government. All citizens are. But at the same time, when you’re operating from a government office, that is not supposed to be. This should be coming from a government representative from the respective ministry.”

She added, “It’s supposed to be a national policy. National transcends constituency.”

Ragoonath, who is also chairman of the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour, was stunned when he was notified of the incident. He said that was something that should “definitely not have happened.

“That is reason to suggest there is something untoward and the government is using its resources and institutions to campaign for an election. This is something that the Code of Ethical Political Conduct speaks directly to.” He said the UNC candidates who expressed their disappointment “definitely” have every right to do so. “It will depend on who did the list of invitees and whether they have used the Commission for Self Help to advance their particular party.”

Asked how he feels about the party’s denial of alleged “election gimmickry,” he said, “Politicians and parties do what they want and say what they want people to believe. It is for the public to determine if it is a political gimmick or whether it is a normal course of action.

“In fact, I would like to take this to the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour to rule on it in the context of saying this is a breach and a clear violation of the Code of Ethical Political Conduct .”

He said the council will meet on Thursday and it would be decided whether they would issue a statement on the matter.