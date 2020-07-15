WI, do it for Floyd'sfamily

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the West Indies cricket team on a well-played first Test match against England.

It was a team effort but significantly the team demonstrated an often-lacking resolve to fight

through difficult periods in a Test.

Kudos to Cricket West Indies for the planning and preparation that went into getting the team ready to tour England in the abnormal circumstances brought about by covid19.

To coach Phil Simmons and his staff, congratulations are in order.

Win, draw or lose Simmons has demonstrated that he is a very good coach, who has gotten the support of the players and administrators. He, the coaching staff and team are well poised to continue the hard work towards future success.

West Indies must not lose focus at this juncture. It must maintain the intensity in preparation and play, commit to the basics as outlined by the coach, and perform well in all areas of the game (batting, bowling and fielding). The team must draw inspiration from winning the first Test and go all the way and win the series.

The guys must passionately believe and execute with determination. They must keep the Black Lives Movement uppermost in their minds and allow it to instil added fire in them to conqueror the Englishmen. This alone, in my view, should be sufficient motivation to succeed.

Do it for George Floyd’s family and all hurting members of the African community and humanity. Draw on the emotional and brilliant contribution of former legend Michael Holding when he so eloquently said we do not need to be told that all lives matter, which we know, but let it be known that black lives matter too.

Jason Holder and team, there is no shortage of motivation to beat England; please do.

IMO RAMESES BAKARI

Point Fortin