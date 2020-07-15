UNC slams self help grants given out by PNM candidates

HELPING HAND: PNM Chaguanas East general election candidate Clarence Rambharat gives a grant to Fyzool Mohammed on Tuesday at a grant distribution ceremony held by the National Commissioner for Self Help at City Hall in San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

UNC general election candidates say they are deeply disappointed in the National Commission for Self Help which they claim is engaging in “politicking” in favour of the PNM.

The commission held a grant distribution ceremony – in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development – at City Hall, San Fernando on Tuesday morning where 130 people from communities throughout central and south Trinidad were presented with either minor repair and reconstruction grants or emergency repair/reconstruction assistance grants.

In total, 500 people will receive these grants, but all were not given out on Tuesday. Minister of Social Development, Culture and the Arts Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the grants were valued at approximately $2.5 million.

At the ceremony, a number of PNM candidates were present including San Fernando East candidate Brian Manning, Caroni Central candidate Reyad Ali, Caroni East Candidate Sharon Archie, Pointe-a-Pierre candidate Daniel Dookie and Clarence Rambharat – Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and Chaguanas East candidate.

While Gadsby-Dolly, as well as San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello insisted the distribution was not “election gimmickry,” some of the PNM candidates were called upon to go on stage and present the grants to residents in constituencies they are vying for.

For instance, Pointe-a-Pierre residents were asked to come forward when Rambharat went on stage. In addition, no candidates from any other party were present.

Asked about this, commission CEO Elroy Julien said only PNM candidates submitted the names of people in need of assistance. He initially said the candidates compiled these names after “campaign trail walkabouts, two or three months ago.” But when he was reminded that many candidates had not yet been selected at that time and that walkabouts did not yet begin then, Julien said he is only assuming and cannot confirm the selection process.

“They (candidates/outgoing MPs) would have specifically asked for those grants in the area. As a result of that, we invited them to the function because they are the ones who were asking…Those persons would have asked specifically for some assistance in those same places. They were doing their walkabouts and realised there were persons in need. They brought it to our attention and we gave them the grants.” Asked if he saw no conflict of interest by having candidates of one party present, Julien said, "no."

“I looked at the persons who received the gifts, sorry, grants as legitimate persons who received the grants.” Gadsby-Dolly said she too found no conflict of interest and believes the candidates may have requested to attend.

“I wouldn’t have known who was going to come but I would imagine they would have expressed their interest because maybe they heard in the community that grants were going to be given out so they would have reached out to Self Help to be able to attend…When people hear that these things are happening, they want to be a part of it.”

But UNC candidate for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee told Newsday that Julien’s claims are “totally false.”

He said the protocol for these grants is for the people to visit the MP’s office for assistance or for an application form and they are responsible for submitting their own application. He said MPs are not responsible for submitting lists of names.

“That is news to me…That has never been the guidance given by Self Help. And if the PNM MPs and candidates are doing that, then clearly there is some sort of favourability being given to the PNM. It’s clear the PNM - this government is using gimmickry. They’re electioneering and using the CEO of Self Help to garner and win votes and clearly, again, it is horrible,” Lee said.

He added, “Clearly if only PNM candidates are there, that’s a strong statement that favouritism is being done and that it’s not of the people, and trying to give the impression of the candidates that they’re looking out for the people.”

He said several Pointe-a-Pierre residents visited his office during his tenure as MP for the past five years for assistance with applying for these grants.

“It was clearly an unbalanced situation you attended this morning. I don’t think that has ever happened ever under the People’s Partnership government. This government is trying every trick in the book to fool the people once again – PNM style.”

UNC candidate for Fyzabad, Lackram Bodoe shared similar sentiments when contacted. He too refuted the claim of “only PNM candidates” assisting its constituents with the grant applications, saying he was “very disappointed” by the statement.

Outgoing UNC MPs Tim Gopeesingh (Caroni East) and Fazal Karim (Chaguanas East) also told Newsday they assisted many people during their tenure to apply for these grants.

eir walkabouts and realised there were persons in need. They brought it to our attention and we gave them the grants.”

Asked if he saw no conflict of interest by having candidates of one party present, he said no.

“I looked at the persons who received the gifts – sorry, grants as legitimate persons who received the grants.”

Gadsby-Dolly said she too found no conflict of interest and believes that the candidates may have requested to attend.

“I wouldn’t have known who was going to come but I would imagine they would have expressed their interest because maybe they heard in the community that grants were going to be given out so they would have reached out to Self Help to be able to attend…When people hear that these things are happening, they want to be a part of it.”

But UNC candidate for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee told Newsday that Julien’s claims are “totally false.”

He said the protocol for those grants is for the people to visit the MP’s office for assistance or for a form, and they are responsible for submitting their own application. He said MPs are not responsible for submitting lists of names.

“That is news to me…That has never been the guidance given by Self Help. And if the PNM MPs and candidates are doing that, then clearly there is some sort of favourability being given to the PNM. It’s clear the PNM - this government is using gimmickry. They’re electioneering and using the CEO of Self Help to garner and win votes and clearly, again, it is horrible.”

He added, “Clearly if only PNM candidates are there, that’s a strong statement that favouritism is being done and that it’s not of the people, and trying to give the impression of the candidates that they’re looking out for the people.”

He said several Pointe-a-Pierre residents visited his office during his tenure as MP for the past five years for assistance with applying for these grants.

“It was clearly an unbalanced situation you attended this morning. I don’t think that has ever happened ever under the People’s Partnership government. This government is trying every trick in the book to fool the people once again – PNM style.”

UNC candidate for Fyzabad, Lackram Bodoe shared similar sentiments when contacted. He too refuted the claim of “only PNM candidates” assisting its constituents with the grant applications, saying he was “very disappointed” by the statement.

Outgoing UNC MPs Tim Gopeesingh (Caroni East) and Fazal Karim (Chaguanas East) also told Newsday they assisted many people during their tenure to apply for these grants