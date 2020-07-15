Two Pointe-a-Pierre women missing

- TTPS

Two women from Long Circular Road in Pointe-a-Pierre have been reported missing and police are calling on the public to help find them.

Zaccurah Charles, 19, and Kurstain Charles, 23, were last seen on Sunday, according to separate media releases from the police on Wednesday.

They did not specify the relationship, if any, between the two.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or contact any police station. People can also text/WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY or report via the TTPS App.