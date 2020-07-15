TTUTA: How will covid19 measures be implemented?

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says while the association is satisfied with the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Education for the re-opening of school in September, implementating them may be a challenge.

“The guidelines issued by the ministry for the most part are satisfactory,” he told Newsday.

“However, that is just the easy part – coming up with the idea. It is up to the principals, school supervisors, teachers especially, to have the implementation done to standard, which is the most challenging aspect of it.”

On Monday, the ministry issued a 15-page document for the reopening, detailing protocols for parents, students, teachers, and even visitors, to prevent the spread of covid19.

The document, in part, advocates a “blended learning approach” where students are expected to rotate in-person and online classes every other day.

Roberts said while there has been a push towards technology during the height of the covid19 pandemic, many students are still unable to access online platforms.

“I know that the blended approach where you integrate the technology is desired. However, we still have the challenge in Trinidad and Tobago, not just Tobago, where laptops are not available or iPads or even phones are available to a child where they can access online platforms and be engaged via online methods.

“I am very much concerned about the technological aspects of it because I know they indicated that laptops will be given to students, but there are several students who did not get any."

Roberts said apart from being TTUTA’s Tobago officer, he is also a member of a committee established by the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy to determine how classes will be held in the new term under the guidelines.

“So I know that more will need to come out from the ministry and the division as to the how these things could be implemented.”

He said in the new dispensation, teachers may need ten days to complete w the work normally required of a five-day work week.

“If teachers are already pressed to have work completed in the regular schedule, how would the content be completed in terms of the syllabus?

“Are we going to have a reduced content to be covered? And what would be restructured to suit that? Who would give the teachers the guidance?”

He said teachers would also need to know how to restructure their lessons and scheme of work.

Roberts said TTUTA is working with the Division of Education to ensure the plans and initiatives being put by the ministry are successful.