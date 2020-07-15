Signs that show TT a failed state

THE EDITOR: The June 30 protest by many communities against police brutality and other issues have added to the realisation that TT is a failed state.

Communities have been neglected and left dejected and dependent. However, I did not hear a peep from these same protesters when a young police officer was murdered in one of their communities, or even when innocent civilians are killed. Where was their voice then?

We had police pointing their loaded weapons at unarmed citizens. This is inhuman. This is criminal and I question their training and their mentality.

In this country approval is needed from the police to hold protest marches. We must be living in a socialist state. Our leaders have enacted this law but are inept, indifferent and clueless about passing laws to stop the incarceration of individuals, who have not been charged, for years. Our jails are overcrowded and our judicial system is a joke.

The murder rate is very high. The only thing we consider a crime is murder. We commit every crime in the book, call it by another name, and that makes it OK. We think we are good people. I guess that is because we have not killed anyone.

It starts at the top. Where there is no direction, where there is no foresight, where there is no compassion, there is failure.

We talk about a 2020 vision, a 2030 vision. We are supposed to impress the world, and I guess ourselves, that we have reached first class status. How can we be expected to celebrate as first class citizens when we constantly show our fourth class mentality?

We are supposed to be a civilised society, but when we look at our elected leaders in Parliament and their actions towards one another, you have to scratch your head and wonder. Are those the actions of leaders in a civilised society? Someone once said, “We do not have leaders, we just have people in leadership positions.”

Our so-called leaders have not elevated their thinking with the status they have been given. These are supposedly “educated” individuals, lots of book sense, but apparently no common sense. It seems that to become a politician in this country you have to have a lack of common sense, or you lose it when you get into government.

We have one group of people beating their chests, stroking their egos, arrogantly calling themselves “the Government.” On the other side, we have another group of people salivating and conniving to overthrow the first group so they can beat their chests, stroke their egos and stupidly call themselves “the Government.”

Let me say loudly, everyone who has been elected or appointed makes up the Government, not one party. That is why nothing gets done in this country. Our so-called leaders only think of themselves and not what is in the best interest of the country.

JOHN S GASKIN

via e-mail