'Rich and white' – but I didn't want to be me

Jeffrey Wight

The video of George Floyd being lynched by police in the US was viewed by the world, and gave new life and international support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The world has since witnessed widespread peaceful protests demanding change – ultimately, the elimination of racism.

Since the era of the anti-slavery movement, descendants of Africans have been fighting for the God-given freedoms owed to any human being. Without a doubt, there have been many non-black allies who see colour, but appreciate it as another feature of nature – the same differences that make a garden all the more beautiful.

Unfortunately, many of these people, for different reasons, have been made to question their intentions and their place. Not very often do they get an opportunity to share their experiences with racism/colourism, especially in the Caribbean.

Newsday is holding a series of conversations with people on what it has been like for them, being in the middle.

The aim is to give insight into what it is like for people who have found themselves in conflicting situations with family, friends and the public over race relations and racism.

Jeffrey Hugh Wight, 30, an artist from Diego Martin, says it was when he attended Eshe’s Learning Centre, aged about five or six, that he discovered the concept of people being treated a certain way on the basis of their skin colour.

"From early on I had severe issues with concentration and dyslexia, so I was sent to Eshe," he explained.

"I am a person of several amalgamations of European mutt – German, British, and French – so in Trinidad, I generally looked very different and stood out."

Asked about a situation in which he received special treatment as a result, Wight said he benefited from these privileges unknowingly, until it got to a point where he realised – but turned a blind eye.

"There were probably many times that I either did not notice or chose to not notice.

"Then I became more willingly aware of the disparity between darker and fairer-skinned people. I noticed it when hanging out with certain fairer-skinned groups of people in my age group that would say disparaging things about people from other groups who were of darker skin tones – people of African, East Indian (descent), or any dark-skinned person of mixed heritage."

Was he ever treated unfairly because of the colour of his skin?

Wight said it would have been more of a combination of his being white and comparatively wealthy – he was picked on.

The bullying, he said, could also have had something to do with his then "annoying personality," but might have also been an effort by others to pull him off his "high horse."

"Between eight and ten at Eshe’s I was quite consistently and thoroughly disliked, seemingly specifically because I was 'a rich white boy.'"

He said his idea of wealth was comparative, based on where he grew up, but his appearance made him very different.

"Ironically, I wished for a long time to be less wealthy and darker-skinned, just to fit in."

Asked if he thought that statement – that he had wanted not to be rich and white – was outrageous and would probably make readers cringe, Wight said no.

"As a child, in my desire to be accepted (as many of us may have) in the face of pretty intense bullying, I ignorantly did not want to be myself

Wight said he has experienced intense internalised self-hatred. He is still uncertain how he was able to unpack the myriad feelings, but he did – quite recently.

"I’m not sure what it was, between nature and nurture, but I never felt myself to be apart from any of my countrymen and women. I knew there was a major gap in who had the most access to resources and those who do not, but I didn’t feel like I had to pick a side for who could be my friends. It felt obvious that I wanted to be on everyone’s side. I just wanted to feel Trinbagonian like everyone else."

With hindsight, he admits,"I am very much aware of how blessed I am. I know so many people who have always had to work so much harder than I."

He said the physical violence at school reached the point where he chose to fight back and over time, gained some respect.

"It was a little traumatising, to say the least, and perhaps I did harbour some resentment."

Wight said while he will not pretend to "not see colour," he doesn't gauge people by their appearance, but their character.

"My best friend since I was about three is dougla. He is mostly of African heritage, with some East Indian and Spanish mix. He may have been the main counter...to any resentment I felt for being treated differently just because of how I look. With him and me, there has always been so much natural kinship."

Asked if there is a "one per cent culture" and what he thinks of it, he said many attitudes distanced him from other childhood friends. Most of them were light-skinned, but that culture did not persist in his life.

"I think people need to broaden their horizons in terms of who they associate with. We are all people of TT.

"Too often the light-skinned people stick together – and it is f--king weird."

Wight believes another reason he did not subscribe to the culture was because of his best friend's family.

"I always wished my family was more like the Keens-Douglases. Perhaps growing up with them provided so much example of excellence that the insidious nature of racism had a harder time taking root in me."

Wight is frustrated by many people’s lack of empathy.

"Many people just don’t understand their problematic nature when it comes to general bigotry." But he risked falling into that trap himself at one time.

"I think often, if it wasn’t for my sister Ada Kate, I may have simply coasted along with my generally ignorant ways during my teenage years. She challenged my lazy, corrosive ways of thinking. The sort of ways that a society heavily influenced by white supremacy can passively lead you into."

He said having patience with bigoted people can be a challenge, but sometimes patience and determination are the only way to help them understand the experiences of othersy.

"I’ve had to be patient with my father. Despite a certain amount of frustration, he has come so far in his understanding. I’m surprised and proud of him for that. If I only ever shouted and cussed him, I don’t think he would have gotten where he is now. Mind you, sometimes it does take an uncompromising approach.

"Let’s acknowledge it (white privilege). It’s not difficult to do. So if someone wears something in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, then we should acknowledge and support it at best. It is not a threat to anyone, it’s just acknowledging disparity and posturing for a more equitable future."

As for what he hopes to see in TT and the world in terms of race relations, he hopes people can arrive at a place where everyone is treated with respect and consideration.

"I find different perspectives illuminating. There seems to be so much variety in the world. And I just want to learn. I want to learn about how different people's worlds are from mine, and I want to learn how we’re also similar. It doesn’t seem like a radical idea to me, and I feel as though it will naturally create better harmony.

"TT has such rich culture. I think if we love and care about our culture, white people of TT must appropriately respect and help to uplift the descendants of people that have shaped the culture we all love, a culture we are all so blessed to be part of."