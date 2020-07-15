No lines at EBC Tobago

There were no lines at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) office in Tobago on Wednesday – the final day for people to ensure their names are on the revised list of electors list ahead of the August 10 general election. The electoral registration period started on July 7.

When Newsday visited, the office seemed rather quiet as one woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that she visited the office to change her address and the process ran “fairly smoothly.”

“I was checking through the online database and I really wasn’t seeing my name, so I got worried and as a result I came here. When I got here, I was attended to fairly quickly. My name was in fact on the list but the address was an old address so that is why I wasn’t finding it on the online database. I never even checked that address.”

Another woman described her visit as “smooth.”

“The process inside is smooth and, while there aren’t much people on the inside, the service is working.”

Nomination Day is on Friday and prospective candidates will file their nomination papers and have them validated by the respective returning officer confirming their candidacy.

The Tobago East returning officer is Tracy James, while the officer in Tobago West is Richard Parisienne. Both will be stationed at the John Dial Multi-Purpose Facility in John Dial and the Calder Hall Multi-Purpose Facility in Calder Hall, respectively.

According to the EBC website, the offices of the returning officers will be open for receiving the nomination of duly qualified candidates from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1pm to 3pm.