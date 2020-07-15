Man’s body found two days after shooting

The body of a 34-year-old Moruga man was found two days after he was shot at his home.

Police said Marvis Atiba Joseph was at home at La Lune Road at around 11.45 pm on Monday when he was shot by gunmen.

Joseph ran away after being shot.

People living nearby went to the house to check on Joseph after hearing the gunshots, but did not find him.

On Wednesday morning police were told his body had been found.

Police went to the Trial Link Road at around 11.20 am and found Joseph’s body lying in a drain partially covered with dirt and stones. A district medical officer was called in and declared Joseph dead.

Police found a cutlass, a long-sleeved tactical jacket, a ski mask and a pair of black jeans.