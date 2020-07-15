Man in custody over human bones at La Lune

A villager has been detained in connection with the human bones found in a makeshift grave in La Lune Village, Moruga.

They were found on Friday near the beach.

The 22-year-old suspect lives in the area, police said.

The bones are believed to be those of 17-year-old Christon "Tantan" Marshall. but DNA testing must be done to confirm the identity.

Marshall, a form four student of the Barrackpore West Secondary School lived with his parents and sister at Buen Intento Road in Princes Town.

His father, Ricardo, last saw him about 2 pm in the town area on December 28.

Marshall’s mother Dianedra Samuel previously told Newsday the family had been tortured by claims that he had beenkilled and buried in a shallow grave in Moruga.

There were also claims that Marshall had been kidnapped and taken to Venezuela.

Led by Sgt Toussaint, PC Ochoa and PC Hamilton, Moruga and Homicide police removed the bones on Friday.

Investigators believe the victim was shot and chopped.

Cpl Bridgemohan of Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.