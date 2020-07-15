Man charged with Princes Town quadruple murder

CHARGED: Anthony "Pookie" Mitchell, charged with the murder of four people which took place back in May. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

A 23-YEAR-OLD Princes Town man has been charged with four murders which occurred in May.

Anthony "Pookie" Mitchell of St Croix Road, has been charged with the murders of Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano, Darnel Mitchell, Jose Serrano, and Aaron George, which occurred on Monday May 25, at Daly Road, New Grant, Princes Town.

The decision to charge came after advice was received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on Wednesday. The arrest of the suspect was a result of a painstaking investigations spearheaded by Supt Sean Dhilpaul, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III and other arms of the police service.

Acting Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence and Investigations), Mc Donald Jacob said, “I would like to express appreciation to the effort made by the investigators of the HBI and the other teams of officers who supported the investigations, including Cyber Crime and the Research and Analytical Unit, as well as the Southern Division.

"It was a collaborative effort and it demonstrated the new mechanisms being used by the TTPS in conducting investigations. The public will see the positive results under the leadership of our Commissioner of Police.”