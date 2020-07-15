Man arrested for quadruple murder

HOMICIDE Investigations Bureau officers have detained a 22-year-old man from Princes Town in connection with a quadruple murder in New Grant back in May.

A file is being prepared to send to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. The suspect was arrested some weeks ago but was released without charge. When new information came to hand, he was re-arrested and remains in custody.

A farmer found the bodies of Venezuelan Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano, 35, and three men on May 25 at about 6.30 am in an agricultural area off Daly Road in New Grant. All four were shot in the head.

Also murdered were Marcano’s boyfriend Aaron George, 36; Manzanilla contractor Darnel Mitchell, 35; and Venezuelan Jose Serrano.

The mother of four worked as a housekeeper and was renting an apartment at Hope Road in Princes Town. She came to Trinidad about two years ago with her father and children to build a better life

On April 9, Marcano rented a silver Toyota Aqua from an auto rental company in Pleasantville. The day after the gruesome discovery, police found the car burnt at Corosan Road, George Village, in Tableland. ACP Odette Lewis, DCP McDonald Jacob, Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed, Supt Sean Dhillpaul, Sgt Anil Sankar are leading investigations.