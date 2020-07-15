Independent?

THE EDITOR: There are two noticeable issues in today’s newspapers. One is the number of calls to the police without response. This could only mean the police are becoming wiser and only respond when they believe they would be safe.

The other issue is the approval of the Privy Council on an important matter. Why call our nation a democracy, independent and a republic when the politicians and those in the legal field have to seek approval on our internal problems from our former masters?

GA MARQUES

via e-mail