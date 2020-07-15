[Updated] Grenada students to return today

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. -

SEVENTY-FIVE people, including 25 students, will be brought home from Grenada this afternoon after getting clearance from National Security Minister Stuart Young last Friday.

Young gave details of the group at the covid19 virtual health briefing on Wednesday morning.

The group will be quarantined on arrival. Some will be at Debe and Tacarigua, but some have opted to pay, and will be quarantined at Chancellor Hotel.

This group will mean a total of 4,590 people have received exemptions to return to TT while the borders are closed.

They are scheduled to arrive aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight, BW3438, at 2.20 pm.

The clearance comes a week after students at St George's University told Newsday they were "virtually begging" to be allowed back in.

Some of them applied to re-enter the country in May. The borders were closed in March as the country battled the spread of covid19.

Young said at a media briefing in late June the number of nationals allowed to re-enter the country was based on the availability of space at quarantine facilities.

During a media conference in May Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said there were 406 beds dedicated to quarantine. He added that as a precaution, the facilities would operate at 75 per cent capacity.

This story has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

