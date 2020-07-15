Couva North stages 4th demo for Ramdial

In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Ramona Ramdial arrives at M Rampersad building, San Fernando to be screened by the UNC executive for the Couva North seat which she served as MP for the last five years. Ramdial was replaced by Ravi Ratiram as the candidate. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

FORMER Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said she is not behind the demonstrations that constituents have been staging to get her reinstated as their candidate.

Ramdial also called on them to let good sense prevail.

While she said she understands they are emotionally charged, she stressed that they are all members of the United National Congress (UNC), which is seeking victory in the August 10 general election.

The UNC selected Ravi Ratiram to replace Ramdial as the candidate.

His selection sparked outrage among constituents, who wrote to UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar asking her to reverse the decision. They also want a meeting with the party’s leader and executive, but so far there has been no response to that request.

On Wednesday morning, constituents staged their fourth protest, this time at the Orange Valley Fish Market, where fisherfolk pledged their support for Ramdial.

In the last week there have been demonstrations at Limehead Road, Bank Village and at Orange Valley and environs.

Reached by phone, Ramdial denied instigating the protests.

“In fact I stopped two (protests) before. On the morning after the decision was made, about 40 women from the women’s group were at my office ready to protest, and I had to ask them to stay calm.”

She said after serving as MP for ten years she had grown very close to her constituents and could understand their feelings.

“This (protest) has been happening for the past couple of days. I can’t predict them. I mean, people are emotional. I can’t control them any more. I am no longer MP.

“I have been talking to them, asking them to keep calm, letting them know that at the end of the day we all support the UNC, and that Couva North is a safe seat and the UNC will win.”

Asked whether, if the party reversed the decision, she would consider contesting, she said she did not want to comment, because that was not likely to happen.

Spokesman for the protesters Rajesh Rattan, who had demanded a meeting on either Monday or Tuesday, said his demand was not met.

“We don’t have a choice any more."

But, he said, "I was told that the leader was trying to fit a meeting with us in her schedule, so we are just waiting for the party to respond, hoping they would change their decision before Nomination Day on Friday.

“Even if they don’t change their minds we would like them to meet with us to hear what we have to say.”

Rattan said the protests had been put on hold.

The UNC’s PRO Anita Haynes said she had no idea if the party would meet with the Couva North Executive on reversing the decision on Ramdial.