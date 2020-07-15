Campaigning in pandemic

THE EDITOR: Campaigning for the upcoming general election is certainly going to be different because of covid19 restrictions, therefore all former MPs, senators and councillors who have been selected to face the polls on August 10 should present a stewardship report to their constituents on what they have done for their constituency over the last five years.

This would surely help constituents in selecting the candidate who deserves their vote.

There should also be a television debate between party leaders, at least the two main parties, before a panel of competent journalists and in the absence of the typical grandstanding and picong associated with the big rallies, viewers would be able to judge who really has the country at heart and the best plans to take it forward.

C PETERS

via e-mail