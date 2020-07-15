US to revoke visas from 'complicit' Guyanese

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Guyanese nationals who are deemed "responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana."

In a statement aired live on Wednesday, Pompeo made good on his recent warnings of sanctions against those whom the Department of State deem are seeking to undermine democracy in Guyana.

The controversial snap general election was held on March 2 and contested by both the APNU–AFC alliance, led by President Dennis Granger and the People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), led by Irfaan Ali.

After apparent discrepancies in the voting process, a recount of votes was ordered in some districts.

The recount, which concluded on June 8, showed the opposition PPPC/C won by nearly 15,500 votes.

According to Guyana's constitution, Irfaan Ali was deemed president-elect, and his swearing in should have followed a formal declaration of the winner by GECOM.

To date, the results of the election are being disputed in court, as far as the Caribbean Court of Justice.

GECOM was expected to meet on the results on Tuesday but that was deferred after a new legal action was filed by a private citizen to prevent it from using the recounted results for a declaration.

Also on Tuesday, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency declared that Granger "would abide by any declaration that the chairman (of GECOM) makes in keeping keeping with the laws of Guyana."

Caricom members and other countries have expressed concern over the delay and the disputes over the election.

Pompeo went further on Wednesday when he made good on recent threats of sanctions.

"Today," he said, "I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana. Immediate family members and such persons may also be subject to such restrictions."

"It's now been four months since Guyana's election is long past due for a peaceful transition. Caricom and the OAS (Organisation of American States) have certified the recount results and (Guyana) should get on with it."

He also called on Granger to respect the results.