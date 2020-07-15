8 Venezuelans detained in Siparia

EIGHT Venezuelans have been detained by Siparia Police for illegal entry into Trinidad on Monday. At 9.45 am on the said date, officers received information that illegal immigrants came ashore via a boat at Beach Road, Palo Seco, following which they boarded a black Nissan Tiida car.

As a result, Sgt Ramsaran and PC Ramsingh responded and intercepted the car along High Street, Siparia. The eight illegal immigrants who are all said to be from Tucupita and the driver – a Venezuelan living in Chaguanas ­­– were detained and taken to the Siparia CID.

The nine, a police release said, were taken to the Heliport in Chaguaramas for medical attention followed by strict 14-day quarantine. Investigations are continuing.