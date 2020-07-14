Wallerfield farmer's death investigated as felony murder

INVESTIGATORS suspect the death of an 80-year-old Wallerfield farmer may have been the result of a botched robbery on Monday morning.

Winston Kalyan's relatives found his body with a green T-shirt tied around his neck hours after Kalyan told them he was going to check on his avocado crops near his Agua Santa, Wallerfield home. Kalyan's licensed Winchester shotgun is missing and believed stolen by his killer/s.

Police said the death is being investigated as a felony murder, which is a death that occurs while another crime is being committed. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigators (Region II) are continuing enquiries.

When contacted on Tuesday, the victim's son Neil Kalyan did not want to comment on his father's murder.