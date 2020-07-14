UNC silent on Lopinot/Bon Air West candidate replacement

Anita Haynes -

NO reason has been given for the sudden change of the UNC’s initial candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West – Triston Bonterre – who has been replaced by Prakash Williams. The party’s PRO Anita Haynes says no explanation is needed.

The change comes just four weeks before the August 10 general election. The election race saw another recent replacement with another party – the PNM – as its D’Abadie/O’Meara candidate Ancil Antoine was removed after describing the US as a “s---hole country” at his campaign launch.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday afternoon, Haynes confirmed Williams was the new candidate, but gave no reason when asked.

“Remember, everyone is a prospective candidate until nomination day. So, the party can, in fact, change candidates before nomination day which is on the 17th.”

Newsday also contacted the party’s general secretary Dave Tancoo, who said he was in the middle of a walkabout and could not comment. Calls and messages to the party’s leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, went unanswered.