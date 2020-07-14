Tobago Jet Ski Association to focus on safety

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis on a jet ski on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY THE THA - THA PHOTOS

The newly formed Tobago Jet Ski Association would be crucial in promoting safety and compliance especially among jet ski rental companies with the reopening of the Buccoo Reef marine park.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis made the statement on Sunday as the association hosted an island tour which saw the team riding from Buccoo to Charlotteville, passing through Castara and Parlatuvier.

After the ride, Dennis said: “It was exciting, exhilarating. I must admit that I got a much-needed adrenaline rush and I enjoyed the time as well in Charlotteville. It was a much-needed time of relaxation. Of course, the people came with their concerns so it was also a working day, but I must say that I enjoyed the time in Charlotteville as short as it was.”

Head of the association Rawldon Reid said the initiative is aimed at boosting tourism on the island, and the association will also bring some order to the way in which jet ski operations are done on the island.

“It’s a whole new operation that we’re venturing on to bring some order in terms of where the jet ski operations are in Tobago, to get away from the bad stigma that has happened for the past how much years."