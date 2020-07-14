Tobago Heritage Festival not starting on August 1

File photo from the Canaan/Bon Accord/Crown Point wake and bongo which is part of the Tobago Heritage Festival which was held on July 17, 2019 at Store Bay, Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Tobago Festivals Commission has advised that the 2020 edition of the Tobago Heritage Festival will not take place from August 1 as was reported.

In a statement, the commission said the information for the article was retrieved from a post which was incorrectly published to its social media pages on July 10 and was subsequently removed on the same day.

The commission said while the format of this year’s Heritage Festival will be mainly virtual, there are onsite activities in a few villages to allow for social interactions while respecting the rules of physical distancing.

“The inclusion of digital media into the programming allows us an opportunity to strengthen cultural recognition and provide an educational platform for our initiatives, which extends beyond our country’s borders,” the commission said.

Some of the featured events include a radio drama series, a folk fiesta challenge, a short film and a Food Friday initiative which will be in the form of a curbside pick-up.

An updated calendar of events for this year’s Heritage Festival will soon be published, with an extensive listing of all activities.