Second man charged for Marabella murder

Six months after a man faced a San Fernando magistrate charged with the murder of 43-year-old Damian Howe, another has been charged for the same offence.

Jamal Warner, 24, who lives at Enid Street in Marabella, was expected to face a magistrate on Tuesday. Police arrested him last Thursday.

On Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed police to formally charge Warner, a release from the police service said. PC Rahim of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three laid the charge.

Howe, a Cepep worker, was gunned down in his home at Kitchener Street in Marabella at about 5.15 am on November 14 last year by two gunmen, who then ran out.

On January 13, police charged 26-year-old Jamal Butcher with Howe’s murder.

The case remains pending in court.