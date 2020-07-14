Relatives of murdered quarry worker: Fears of war justified

Thomas Maiteland, the father of murdered machine operator Malon Maiteland, believes that suspicions of a gang war over illegal quarrying are valid as he lamented the death of his son on Monday.

Maiteland, 43, was shot dead while on his way to one of the quarries early on the Toco Main Road, early on Sunday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, the elder Maiteland said he was deeply saddened by his son's death and suspected he was killed in an ambush.

"I believe that because at this quarry they're fighting for it. He was a hard working fella. He was a good worker. I don't know what happened, but there is a set of conflict at the quarry with the different men who are working there."

He said his son was a quiet, hardworking man who did his best to provide for his 14-year-old daughter.

Asked if he feared for his son's safety, Maiteland said he never thought something like this could have happened.

Another man, 41-year-old Anton "Darko" Blake, was also killed during the attack.

Several people including excavator operator Suresh Ramsingh, 29, of Peter Circular Road, Wallerfield was shot in the right knee. A17-year-old girl was wounded on the right hand. Her 15-year-old brother escaped unhurt.