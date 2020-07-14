PM: Agro-processing plant no gimmick

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister hit back at critics who accused him of engaging in projects solely for the purpose of harvesting votes for the August 10 general election.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting Tuesday night, Dr Rowley said the Moruga Agro-processing plant which was opened earlier that day was government’s investment in rural communities.

He slammed the Opposition for not doing enough in diversifying the economy during their tenure saying his government has done more for farmers and rural communities.

“You would think that government that came out of the agricultural sector, you would have thought those MPs would have done something they could point to say, 'that is what we have done to give agriculture,' a chance to do more in the economy.

“You will hear them say that we just did that for votes but this didn’t happen yesterday or the day before. It took two years to plan, to find the land and to organise," Rowley said. Also speaking at the campaign meeting were San Juan/Barataria candidate Jason Williams and At Joseph candidate Terrence Deyalsingh.