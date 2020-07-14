Pandays' party out of election

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday touches elbows with her father and former prime minister Basdeo Panday at a press conference. File photo -

THE Patriotic Front on Tuesday announced that it will not contest the August 10 general election.

Party leader Mickela Panday made the announcement three days before Nomination Day (July 17), when all candidates contesting the election will file their nomination papers.

Panday said while the PF had signalled its intention to run for election on June 25, the Prime Minister's sudden announcement of the election date on July 3 had made it impossible for the party to run the campaign it wanted to.

She said given the overwhelming support the PF had received before Dr Rowley announced the election date, the party believed that contesting all 41 constituencies "was an achievable task." Its campaign manager was to be Panday's father, former prime minister and UNC founder Basdeo Panday. Mickela is also a former UNC MP.

But since the election date was announced, Panday said the PF has faced "an uphill battle in obtaining campaign financing in an accountable and transparent manner, which is necessary to put in place the requisite election machinery." While the PF was given a variety of options and approached by other politicians about contesting the election, she said, "We needed to stay true to the principles and foundations upon which our party was built."

Hence the "difficult" decision not to contest the election.

In an interview, Panday said there had no talks between the PF and UNC about an election coalition.

Panday said from its inception, "I has always been the PF's policy to bring meaningful representation to the people of TT."

The party believed, she said, " this begins by giving a voice to those in every constituency who have been seeking real change."

The PF, she stressed, "was not born merely to fight elections, it was born to restructure our society." She said the party remained committed to bringing a new politics to TT which does not tell lies, malign or mudsling anyone.

Panday said the PF would never say things to curry political favour, gain political power or make empty promises to the electorate.

She reiterated it was never been the PF's intention to split anyone's vote. But she said the PF's intention is to appeal to the 50 per cent of registered and unregistered voters who do not vote at all.

Panday said the PF's decision not to contest the election is not a sign of surrender or defeat.

"We haven't given up. We are in this struggle for the long haul to build a better TT."

While the PF is not contesting the election, Panday urged all patriots "to join us in every constituency as we forge forward." She vowed that the PF will become "a socio-political force to be reckoned with."