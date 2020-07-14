No injuries during fire at Price Plaza in Chaguanas

Fire officers from the Chaguanas fire station responding to a fire at the food court located at Price Plaza Chaguanas. Lincoln Holder / NEWSDAY - Lincoln Holder

CHAGUANAS fire officers are investigating a fire which started in the kitchen of a food court at Prize Plaza on Tuesday. Neither the cost of the damage to Tandoori Hut nor the cause of the fire have been determined. No injuries were reported.

According to reports, at about 11 am, the fire broke out at the southern side of the kitchen and workers contacted fire officers. Led by acting CFO Wallen, officers evacuated staff and customers.

They then put out the flames and cordoned off the area as onlookers began gathering. Videos of the firemen at the scene were uploaded to social media while the fire was still burning.

Central Division police also visited and are continuing investigations.