Nine days with no new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

TT has gone nine days without any new covid19 cases.

The last two cases, which brought the total of covid19 cases to 133, were reported on July 5, from cruise ship workers returning on the Enchantment of the Seas ship.

Four people were discharged from the Caura Hospital on Monday. One patient is still being treated at Caura and there is no one in any step-down facility.

A Ministry of Health press release, on Tuesday morning said the number of cases remains at 133.

In total, 5843 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

The number of deaths remains at eight, and 124 people have been discharged.