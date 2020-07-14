Mt St George police youth club launches Green Thumb initiative

Green Thumb coordinator Winston Benjamin chats with the young people before the launch of the initiative. - MT ST GEORGE POLICE YOUTH CLUB

Members of the Mt St George Police Youth Club recently launched their Green Thumb agricultural initiative at the Courland Agricultural Estate, Black Rock, Tobago.

The young people planted a variety of seeds, trees and cassava sticks on over 10,000 sq feet of land.

The project’s coordinator William Benjamin said he was pleased the youths were getting involved in agriculture.

He told them although there is a perception that agriculture is a part-time venture, they can make a career out of it.

Benjamin also encouraged them to branch out on their own by accessing incentives at the Agricultural Development Bank.

He said this will help them to earn a living and contribute to the country’s food basket.

Leader of the Police Youth Club, officers Larry Braithwaite and assistant leader Kurlan Jordon also were heartened by the interest shown by the young people.

He said apart from traditional planting methods, they also learnt about irrigation techniques and crop production.

Braithwaite said they will then graduate to modern techniques, including aquaponics, hydroponics and even vertical farming.

Since assuming office on May 6, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has been on a drive to encourage greater agricultural production in Tobago, particularly in light of the covid19 pandemic.

He has already met with farmers throughout several parts of the island.