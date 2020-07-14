Mohit confident: 'I am a Chaguanas East homegirl'

Chaguanas Mayor and UNC candidate for Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit gives out vouchers for home building materials at the Cunupia Market on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

OUTGOING Chaguanas mayor and UNC candidate for Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit says she is confident of winning the seat in the August 10 general election. She said she is a "homegirl" of the constituency.

She was speaking with Newsday on Monday morning after a distribution ceremony for six families who received over $20,000 worth of building materials to repair or upgrade their homes.

But she made it clear that she was there in her capacity as mayor and not as a candidate.

Her opponents include Clarence Rambharat (PNM) and Matthew Gibbs (PEP).

Mohit said while she enjoyed her tenure as mayor, she sees the possibility of a transition to MP as a “stepping stone" which will allow her to do more.

“I’m very happy, I’m very pleased to represent at a larger scale...the people of Chaguanas. And at least, those plans which I would have had as mayor, I can take it a step further to get those plans quickly installed...It was a great time and a short time but now it’s on to bigger things.

“I am a homegirl from Chaguanas East, so these people would have known me for quite some time. The welcome and the love I’m receiving – it’s tremendous. I’m very happy, I’m very confident that I’m going to win this seat.”

On the distribution of the materials, she said the intention of the Chaguanas Borough Council – since her appointment in December – has always been centred on helping those in need. She said she had met with some of the recipients as recently as last week.

“When some of us can go into a comfy home, there are a few of us who have to find buckets to put under leaking roofs, block holes in walls from rats or anything which may enter to affect us. So today, I’m very pleased to say to you that we are happy to assist you.”

The corporation received assistance from Island Roofing Hardware Solutions Ltd and Donnie’s Transport Services. Mohit said funds raised by the borough’s 2020 charity J'Ouvert band were also used to buy the items.

The materials were taken to the homes of the recipient. They included red bricks and plywood.

One recipient told Newsday she was extremely grateful for the assistance.

“I really needed this. We’ve been having issues with a leaky roof for about four years now. So thank God for this.

"She has been doing a lot and from what I’m seeing, she will be a great MP.”

Another said he was also very thankful, saying, “I’ve been having a bit of problems with the foundation, so we will see how far we can reach with what we received.”