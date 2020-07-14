Kes the Band under new management

Kees Dieffenthaller -

Kes the Band is under new management and will soon be releasing new music and content geared for a global audience. Kes signed with new management duo Damon DeGraff and Evan Vogel recently, as the band looks to expand its presence and following globally.

The band had one of its most successful Carnival season this year that saw its lead singer, Kees Dieffenthaller, teaming up with Neil "Iwer" George to win the Road March title and Soca Monarch 2020 competition.

DeGraff and Vogel bring a host of international experience with years of developing and launching global acts and brands individually through non-traditional avenues, said a media release. "The duo fell in love with the band's infectious and easy-listening soundscape and have hatched a plan for Kes’s music to become a platform for bringing joy to the world and taking the sound of soca to mainstream culture, where they believe it belongs," the release said.

In a joint statement DeGraff and Vogel said, “From the moment we were introduced to Kes we felt connected to their music, mission, and larger ambitions. With the world going through so many challenges, we believe Kes’s music can bring about more unity and positive energy. We are honoured to be a part of this next chapter.”

The release said Kes is thrilled to work with new visionaries who possess the knowledge and experience to navigate international waters, and also share a passion for soca music and the Caribbean soundscape.

“We are evolving and wanted to partner with a new team that shares our vision," Dieffenthaller said in the release. “We're excited about the opportunity for expansion and are thankful for the support of new management and our fans to help us reach these new heights.”

DeGraff founded dGi Management in 2001 which represents a number of America's premier artists, DJs and record producers such as Rev Run, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Ruckus and Pauly D, among others, the release said. dGi talent enjoys a global presence with DJs performing at exclusive events across the US and in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. dGi's record producers also have established a similar status, collaborating with international platinum-selling recording artists including Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Chris Brown.

DeGraff’s foray into music began in 1999 with a job at the boutique music management/production company, Cheeba Sound.

Working with R&B superstar D’Angelo and DJ/producer Mark Ronson, the Bermudian DeGraff made a name for himself in the New York music scene almost overnight.

Vogel, on the other hand, is a strategic and creative entrepreneurial leader with 16 years of industry expertise, across the advertising, technology and venture sectors. He has co-founded award-winning creative agency, Night Agency, worked with clients such as Nike, Spotify, HBO, Lego and working closely with Keep A Child Alive's co-founders Alicia Keys and Leigh Blake on multi million-dollar marketing/fundraising initiatives, and advising many early-stage companies.