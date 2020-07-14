Inshan Ishmael freed of gun charges

In this October 31, 2017 file photo businessman Inshan Ishmael is led to the Chaguanas Magistrate's Court by PC Khan on three charges, including gun possession. Ishmael was freed of the charges on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH -

A CHAGUANAS magistrate on Tuesday upheld a submission of no-case to answer in favour of businessman and broadcaster Inshan Ishmael who was before the court on three charges.

Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan discharged Ishmael after he upheld the no-case submission by the businessman’s attorneys Keith Scotland and Arden Williams.

Ishmael was charged with possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and common assault.

It was alleged that on April 2, 2017, at the ASJA compound at Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville, Ishmael, of 61 Bamboo Main Road, Bamboo Number 2, who was seated in a grey Range Rover, drove up to his alleged victim and threatened him with a firearm.

After hearing all the evidence, Ishmael’s attorneys presented a no-case submission, which was upheld by Rambachan on Tuesday at the Chaguanas Magistrates' first court.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Ishmael said the magistrate's ruling did not come as a surprise to him.

Ishmael said the charges against him were as a result of him exposing the police service and "stepping on toes."

"It was a lie, a big complete lie.

"They were not pleased by what we were exposing on the airways and on social media," he said.

The television talk show host maintained he was "set up" by police. "But, it did not work."

He now intends to take legal action against the police service for malicious prosecution and report the matter to the Police Complaints Authority and the Professional Standards Bureau.

"Justice ain't serve as yet. I intend to take it to the PCA, Professional Standards Bureau and take legal action against the police service for malicious prosecution," he said.

Ishmael said the worst part of his ordeal was hearing his daughter bawling and screaming when he was arrested.