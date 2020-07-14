House destroyed in Barataria blaze

Still from video shared on social media.

Fire officers are at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Eleventh Street in Barataria. Fire officers said the fire began at around 3 pm at the single-storey structure.

Residents saw smoke coming from the roof and called the fire service. Officers from the Wrightson Road and San Juan Fire Stations went to the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was hurt during the blaze. Investigators said they are still uncertain over what was the cause of the fire.