Hard times lead to 72 months' hard labour

A Tunapuna man who said he lost his job and became "desperate' was sentenced 72 months’ hard labour for robbery with a firearm.

Raheem Philbert was sentenced on Monday by magistrate Marissa Gomez at a virtual court hearing.

Philbert was charged with two counts of robbery and being armed with a firearm.

Police prosecutor Cpl Smith recommended summary trial and Philbert agreed to have his case heard in the lower court, after which he pleaded guilty.

He told the magistrate he lost his job and “get desperate,” leading him to commit the crimes, in St James and San Juan.

In accepting the facts read out by Smith, Philbert told Gomez he “ain’t wasting the court’s time” and wanted to start serving his sentence so he can use his time in prison to learn a trade.

He was sentenced to 72 months’ hard labour for each offence, but the sentences are to run concurrently.