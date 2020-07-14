Fenwick trims training squad to 29

File photo of TT men's football team coach Terry Fenwick speaks to the media during a media conference at the Police Barracks, St James on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

TT MEN'S football team coach Terry Fenwick has trimmed his training squad to 29, according to a media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA) on Monday.

Among the seasoned campaigners on the list are goalkeeper Adrian Foncette, defender Curtis Gonzales and midfielder Hashim Arcia.

There are a number of teenagers in the mix, including defender Jesse Williams, midfielders Michel Poon-Angeron, Molik Khan, Judah Garcia, Che Benny, Gary Griffith III and Shaqkeem Joseph, as well as strikers Justin Araujo-Wilson and Jean Heim McFee.

SELECTED TRAINEES (clubs and ages in brackets) –

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette (Police FC, 31), Aaron Enil (Defence Force, 24), Christopher Biggette (San Juan Jabloteh, 24).

DEFENDERS: Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force, 31), Justin Garcia (Defence Force, 24), Jesse Williams (Central FC, 18), Jameel Neptune (Central FC, 26), Isaiah Garcia (W Connection, 21), Brandon Semper (San Juan Jabloteh, 20), Jelani Peters (unattached, 26), Kareem Riley (FGCU - USA, 22).

MIDFIELDERS: Kevon Goddard (Central FC, 23), Justin Sadoo (Point Fortin Civic FC, 22), Michel Poon-Angeron (Club Atletico Banfield - Argentina, 19), Matthew Woo Ling (AC Port of Spain, 23), Jabari Mitchell (Police FC, 22), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force, 31), Molik Khan (W Connection, 16), Judah Garcia (Point Fortin Civic FC, 19), Micah Lansiquot (San Juan Jabloteh, 23); Che Benny (Central FC, 19), John-Paul Rochford (AC Port of Spain, 20), Gary Griffith III (Coleraine FC - Northern Ireland, 18), Shaqkeem Joseph (Club Sando, 19).

STRIKERS: Justin Araujo-Wilson (San Juan Jabloteh, 17), Dwight Quintero (Defence Force, 26), Nicholas Dillon (Patro Eisden Maas - Belgium, 23), Jean Heim McFee (AC Port of Spain, 18), Akeem Roach (unattached, 24).