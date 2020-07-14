Fair playfor parties

THE EDITOR: Remember when the Partnership government was using the state-run media to promote its accomplishments? The whole country protested. So is it now okay? Will all the parties be allowed to send their calypsoes to the state-run radio stations to be played as part of the culture?

I surely think everyone should have equal access. Anybody has a song? Send it in. Equal number of plays. No problem. Of course the party in government has a jump-start, I heard one of its supporting calypsonians Saturday. Not a paid-for advertisement, but played as a calypso. So somebody, maybe COTT, will be keeping a count. Not so?

Come on people, fair is fair. We have to decide what kind of country we want.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph