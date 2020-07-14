N Touch
Letters to the Editor

Fair playfor parties

THE EDITOR: Remember when the Partnership government was using the state-run media to promote its accomplishments? The whole country protested. So is it now okay? Will all the parties be allowed to send their calypsoes to the state-run radio stations to be played as part of the culture?

I surely think everyone should have equal access. Anybody has a song? Send it in. Equal number of plays. No problem. Of course the party in government has a jump-start, I heard one of its supporting calypsonians Saturday. Not a paid-for advertisement, but played as a calypso. So somebody, maybe COTT, will be keeping a count. Not so?

Come on people, fair is fair. We have to decide what kind of country we want.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph

Comments

"Fair playfor parties"

More in this section