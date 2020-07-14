EBC: Voter registration going smoothly

The Elections and Boundaries Commission head office, on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

VOTER registration for the August 10 general election is going smoothly. This was the word from officials at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on Tuesday.

The registration process ends on July 15.

One official said people have been coming to the EBC's offices to check on their registration.

Another said once the exercise is completed, the EBC will gather the data, determine the number of eligible voters and compile the revised voters list for the election.

The EBC's website shows there was a total of 1,099, 279 registered voters for the September 7, 2015 election.

The voter turnout then was 66.84 per cent.

Of the 732,340 valid votes in that election, the PNM received 378, 447 votes and the UNC received 290, 066. The COP, NJAC (National Joint ActinCommittee) and ILP (Independent Liberal Party) received 43,991, 5,790 and 5,123 votes respectively.