Contractors want work on south highway extension

Alustai Ramharack spokesperson for small contractors at the site of OAS in Golconda over lack of work on the construction of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway. Lincoln Holder

Disgruntled contractors are calling on the National Infrastructure Property Development Company (Nidco) and the Government to employ small subcontractors on the controversial extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The stretch will run from San Fernando to Point Fortin.

Alastai Ramharack told reporters that an estimated 150 contractors want a “fair share of the pie,” claiming that there are fewer than four contractors employed.

He was speaking on behalf of the affected contractors at the entrance gates of the compound of the original contractor, the Brazilian firm Construtora OAS, at Golconda in San Fernando on Tuesday.

“Without small businesses, communities will die and the gap between the rich and poor would continue to grow. We need the government of today and the incoming government to keep small businesses in mind,” Ramharack said.

Ramharack repeatedly accused the Government of having no regard for small contractors and businesses. For the past two years, contractors have been lobbying Nidco, he said.

He was standing next to a makeshift coffin bearing the words, "RIP small businesses."

“We had several meetings with Nidco and all they are saying is that they are speaking to the Works Minister. The Government needs to look after small businesses and contractors,” Ramharack said.

“We have a responsibly to our workers, to feed our families. If we don’t get results down here, we will take it to the higher level in Port of Spain, because our voices need to be heard.”

He charged that when OAS was terminated, small contractors suffered tremendously. To date, money is still owed to a subcontractor.

“It is over $1 million and that is big money for small people.”

He also made allegations against TTEC over a design change in a breakaway system just as “the contractor was ready to place the order.”

“Why change the design when the contractor is about to place the order?” Ramharack questioned.